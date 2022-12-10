All section
G20 Sherpa Meet: Foreign Delegates Witness Rajasthani Folk Music, Dance In Udaipur
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Rajasthan, 10 Dec 2022 3:26 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India held a critical meeting of top G20 officials in Udaipur to show the softer side of the country to delegates worldwide.From being greeted at the Udaipur airport by musicians in dazzling traditional attire to organising Rajasthani traditional music and dance performances at Jag Mandir Palace in Lake Pichola during the G20 Sherpa Summit in Udaipur on December 6, several arrangements have been made. “Sherpas were also provided with traditional Indian jackets, turbans, and stoles to enhance their cultural experience of Rajasthan,” @my_rajasthan tweeted.
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
