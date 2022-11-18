All section
G-20 Meet: Chinese President Xi Jinping Confronts Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Over Media Leaks

18 Nov 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping, on November 15, criticised Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over media leaks of their closed-door meeting at the G20 summit in Bali.In video footage shared by Indian Journalist @arunsingh4775, both can be seen standing close to each other and conversing via a translator. A translator for Xi can be heard saying that "everything we discussed was leaked to the papers, that's not appropriate". Trudeau, while responding said, "In Canada, we believe in free and open and frank dialogue and that is what we will continue to have."

