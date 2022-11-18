All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
G-20 Meet: Chinese President Xi Jinping Confronts Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Over Media Leaks
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Others/World, 18 Nov 2022 10:48 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, on November 15, criticised Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over media leaks of their closed-door meeting at the G20 summit in Bali.In video footage shared by Indian Journalist @arunsingh4775, both can be seen standing close to each other and conversing via a translator. A translator for Xi can be heard saying that "everything we discussed was leaked to the papers, that's not appropriate". Trudeau, while responding said, "In Canada, we believe in free and open and frank dialogue and that is what we will continue to have."
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
'Serious Medical Negligence': 23 Women In Bihar Undergo Tubectomy Without Anaesthesia, Probe Underway
This Village In Maharashtra Bans Mobile Usage For Children Below 18, Here's How Netizens Are Reacting