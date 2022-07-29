All section
Future Is Here! This Gujarat-Based University Is Set To Launch 'Drone Pilot Training' Campaign

Gujarat,  29 July 2022 1:13 PM GMT

Gujarat became the latest addition to join the drone campaign launched by the government. As a joint initiative of Swarnim Start Up and Innovation University and Kaushalya - The Skill University, drone operation training will now be provided to aspiring candidates.

