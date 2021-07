From Carrying Firewood For Kms To Bagging Olympic Silver For India: Mirabai Chanu Scripts History In Tokyo

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, the girl from the East Imphal district of Manipur made history as she won the silver medal in the Women's 49 kg Weightlifting event at the Tokyo Olympics. An accidental weightlifter who scripted history for the nation, Mirabai Chanu’s story of struggle is an inspiration for all of us.