Free 'Chhole Bhature' In Chandigarh? Chandigarh Vendor Offers Free Meal To People Taking COVID Booster Dose
Chandigarh, 28 Aug 2022 7:48 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
A Chandigarh vendor, who drew praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, is offering free Chhole Bhature to the people taking precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine amid a slow uptake of the third shot.
