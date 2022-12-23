All section
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

Fogging Drives Conducted In Bareilly As COVID-19 Wreaks Havoc In China

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Uttar Pradesh,  23 Dec 2022 11:45 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

As Covid cases are rising in China, India is on alert, with the Centre giving new directions to health bodies to pep up Covid appropriate behaviour and conducting genome sequencing to identify the sub-variant of the virus. Yogi Adityanath led government of Uttar Pradesh, has taken necessary precautions due to the outbreak. Following the instructions of Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, a fogging drive was conducted in Bareilly at the Tehsil Collectorate Civil Line market after. Apart from conducting fogging drives and increasing vigilance at the airport, the government has also instructed to conduct Covid tests for the people who have returned from travelling abroad. Issuing instructions, the Deputy CM said, “Genome sequencing of corona-positive patients should be done so that the variant of the virus can be detected.”

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
