Fogging Drives Conducted In Bareilly As COVID-19 Wreaks Havoc In China
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Uttar Pradesh, 23 Dec 2022 11:45 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
As Covid cases are rising in China, India is on alert, with the Centre giving new directions to health bodies to pep up Covid appropriate behaviour and conducting genome sequencing to identify the sub-variant of the virus. Yogi Adityanath led government of Uttar Pradesh, has taken necessary precautions due to the outbreak. Following the instructions of Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, a fogging drive was conducted in Bareilly at the Tehsil Collectorate Civil Line market after. Apart from conducting fogging drives and increasing vigilance at the airport, the government has also instructed to conduct Covid tests for the people who have returned from travelling abroad. Issuing instructions, the Deputy CM said, “Genome sequencing of corona-positive patients should be done so that the variant of the virus can be detected.”
