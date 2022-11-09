All section
The Logical Indian Crew
First Vande Bharat Train In South India Set to Begin On Chennai-Mysuru Route, Trial Starts Today
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Tamil Nadu, 9 Nov 2022 9:30 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat train’s trial run began at Chennai’s MG Ramachandran Central Railway station today. The express train is the first such indigenously-built high-speed rail in the South to be formally introduced on November 11. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to flag off the country’s fifth Vande Bharat Express and inaugurate the second terminal of Kempegowda International Airport, built at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore, during his visit to Bengaluru on November 11.
