All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

FIFA World Cup: Indian Fans Frustrated Over Poor Streaming Quality, Jio Cinema Apologises For Inconvenience

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Others/World,  23 Nov 2022 3:49 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

As the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar kicked off on Sunday night with Ecuador defeating the host nation, Indian fans were left fuming at the poor streaming quality on the Jio Cinema app. JioCinema acknowledged the problem experienced by subscribers and said their staff is putting in a lot of effort to address the buffering issues.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Select A Tag 
FIFA 
World 
Cup 
Indian 
Fans 
Frustrated 
Poor 
Streaming 
Quality 
Jio 
Cinema 
Apologises 
Inconvenience 

Must Reads

Government Announces New Guidelines To Curb Fake Reviews On E-Commerce Platforms
Was RBI Led By Raghuram Rajan Consulted Before Demonetisation? Check The Facts Here
Endangered Livelihoods! Around 10,000 People Protest In Mumbai Against Vadhavan Port Project
Pedalling Triumph! 45-Year-Old Becomes First Woman Solo Cyclist To Ride Across India From West To East
Similar Posts
Watch: Indian Army Conducts Exercise Shatru Nash In Rajasthans Thar Desert
Videos

Watch: Indian Army Conducts Exercise 'Shatru Nash' In Rajasthan's Thar Desert

The Logical Indian Crew
Barcelona Bicibus: Hundreds Of Kids And Parents Bike To School Together
Videos

Barcelona Bicibus: Hundreds Of Kids And Parents Bike To School Together

The Logical Indian Crew
Noida: Citizens Strolling In Park Experience Choking Due To Burning Waste
Videos

Noida: Citizens Strolling In Park Experience Choking Due To Burning Waste

The Logical Indian Crew
Telangana: BJP Minister MN Pandey Visits Govt Hospital In Gadwal, Questions Officials
Videos

Telangana: BJP Minister MN Pandey Visits Govt Hospital In Gadwal, Questions Officials

The Logical Indian Crew
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Joins Emir Of Qatar To Inaugurate FIFA World Cup
Videos

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Joins Emir Of Qatar To Inaugurate FIFA World Cup

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X