The Logical Indian Crew
FIFA World Cup: Indian Fans Frustrated Over Poor Streaming Quality, Jio Cinema Apologises For Inconvenience
Others/World, 23 Nov 2022 3:49 AM GMT
As the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar kicked off on Sunday night with Ecuador defeating the host nation, Indian fans were left fuming at the poor streaming quality on the Jio Cinema app. JioCinema acknowledged the problem experienced by subscribers and said their staff is putting in a lot of effort to address the buffering issues.
