Fewer Flights, Higher Fares: Flying Within India To Become Costlier Starting June 1
India | 31 May 2021 6:06 PM GMT
Flying within the country is set to become costlier as the Ministry of Civil Aviation has decided to raise the lower limit on domestic airfares from 13 per cent to 16 per cent, which will come into effect from June 1.
The Logical Indian's Navya Singh brings you the updates.
