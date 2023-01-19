All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Feed Their Soul With Love!
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 19 Jan 2023 7:46 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Join the kind community @efgorg @wemakeitpossible2019 shared a video of a feeding drive that they organised on January 8. The wholesome video caught the attention of many users including us. So much warmth and comfort is stored in this video. Much love from our team. Do visit their profile to extend your support.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal