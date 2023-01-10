All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Feed The Hungry!
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 10 Jan 2023 9:30 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Join the kind community @efgorg Kudos to @__meal_for_the_hungry__ for being an example for many others, and for being so kind. This time they celebrated their birthday with the needy children and made them smile. So much love to them!
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
'Largest Bust Sculpture': Adiyogi's 112-Foot Statue Set To Be Unveiled At Sadhguru Sannidhi In Chikkaballapura