Father-Son Duo Celebrates After Buying Second-Hand Bicycle: Watch
Writer: Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 14 Sep 2022 8:57 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
A viral video of a little boy, celebrating after his father brings home a second-hand bicycle, is testimony to how joy doesn’t have a threshold. The video has been shared on Twitter by an IAS Officer, Awanish Sharan. The video shows a little child celebrating and jumping out of joy while his father garlands the second-hand bicycle that he has bought. The father-son duo later worship the bicycle and sprinkle water over it, as a sign of custom in Hindu culture. Netizens seem to be delighted by the heart-warming video of the father-son duo.
