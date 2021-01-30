Ghazipur Border: Protesting Farmers Cite Mahabharata, Say 'Pandava Army Is Ready'

After Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait's emotional speech, protesters in large numbers from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana arrived at the Gazipur border in the middle of the night on January 28.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, farmer leaders can be seen citing the mythological book "Mahabharata" and comparing the government to Kauravas, and themselves to Pandavs.

Tikait's cry for justice seemed to have turned the tables and provided momentum to the ongoing farmers' protest which was falling apart after the January 26 tractor rally that took a violent turn.