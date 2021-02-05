Farmers' Protest: One Of The Largest Organised Protests In The History Now Receives Global Support
India | 5 Feb 2021 5:43 AM GMT
|
Pop star Rihanna and environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg have drawn global attention to Indian farmers’ fight with their recent tweets.
The farmers' protest has proven to be one of the largest organised protests in Indian history. While the sit-in protest at the borders continues, the government withdraws their extended support after Republic DayViolence.
Next Story