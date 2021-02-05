Videos

Farmers' Protest: One Of The Largest Organised Protests In The History Now Receives Global Support

Anukriti Ganesh
India   |   5 Feb 2021 5:43 AM GMT
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Anukriti Ganesh
Pop star Rihanna and environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg have drawn global attention to Indian farmers’ fight with their recent tweets.

The farmers' protest has proven to be one of the largest organised protests in Indian history. While the sit-in protest at the borders continues, the government withdraws their extended support after Republic DayViolence.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian