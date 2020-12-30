Delhi Doctors Stand In Solidarity With Farmers

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest, the doctors have been consistently taking the initiative to visit the protest sites.

In the video, Dr Harjit Singh Bhatti, who is one of the regular volunteers at the protest sites, visited the Shaheed Bhagat Singh park. He said that the doctors stand in solidarity with the farmers and would fight till the time the Centre decides to repeal the laws.

He further said that there are over 50 doctors who visit the sites daily and conduct medical checkups of the protestors.