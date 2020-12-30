Videos

Delhi Doctors Stand In Solidarity With Farmers

Tamanna Sahoo (Trainee Social Media Editor) 
Delhi   |   30 Dec 2020 3:29 AM GMT
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Tamanna Sahoo
In the video, Dr Harjit Singh Bhatti, who is one of the regular volunteers at the protest sites, visited the Shaheed Bhagat Singh park. He said that the doctors stand in solidarity with the farmers and would fight till the time the Centre decides to repeal the laws.

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest, the doctors have been consistently taking the initiative to visit the protest sites.

He further said that there are over 50 doctors who visit the sites daily and conduct medical checkups of the protestors.

