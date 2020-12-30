Farmers' Protest: Khalsa Aid Volunteers Supply First Aid Kits At Protest Site

The Khalsa Aid volunteers have been tirelessly fulfilling the essential needs of the protesting farmers and their families by providing them langar, blankets, mattresses, and first aid kits.

In the video, the volunteers can be seen loading medicines of cough, cold, body pains and other basic medicines donated by the people in the trolley which would be distributed at the protest site.

Recently, they installed mechanised foot massage centres in the makeshift tents for the farmers protesting at the Singhu border, Delhi.