Fact Check: Video From Ireland Shared With Fake Claims Of Farmers Practicing For Republic Day

A video of tractors parading in Ireland during Christmas eve was shared with the false claim of farmers' rehearsing for tractor rally that is going to be held on January 26, 2021.

The farmers are going to hold tractor rally as a part of an ongoing protest against the three contentious farm law passed by Parliament of India on September 28, 2020.

Also Read: Fact Check: No, The Police Official In The Shared Video Is Not Warning Against Child-Kidnappers Prowling In Gorakhpur