Delhi: Protesting Farmers Build Permanent Sheds To Survive In Chilly Winters

The protesting farmers in Delhi are in for a long haul. Time and again, the farmers have reiterated that they are prepared to protest for next year. In the latest development, the farmers were seen building permanent sheds to protect themselves from Delhi's chilly winters.

The sixth rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmer organisation were held on Wednesday, December 27. "On the issue of stubble burning, govt agreed to exclude farmers from fine. On the electricity issue, govt has taken back Power Bill 2020. But there is still a deadlock over three farm laws being scrapped. We couldn't reach a consensus with them on MSP," said Krantikari Kisan Union President, Darshan Pal.

The next round of talks would take place on January 4. The Centre will discuss the three farm laws in the next meeting.