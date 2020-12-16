Farmers, under the banner of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, a body with over 200 farmers organisation, are protesting against the three Central farm laws in Delhi for the past 16 days.

In this context, many people are sharing a picture of people holding placards of activists arrested in Bhima Koregaon case and Delhi riots accused; Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi and others with the claim that the protesting farmers are demanding the release of the activists.

Also Read: Fact Check: Yes, Protesting Farmers Held Posters In Support Of Activists Umar Khalid, Varavara Rao, Others