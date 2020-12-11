Fact Check: No, Viral Video Is Not Of AAP Leaders Protesting Against CM Arvind Kejriwal's House Arrest

In context to the house arrest of Kejriwal, a video is viral on social media in which Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia, Raghav Chadhdha and other AAP party members are sitting on a protest and sloganeering, "जब जब मोदी डरता है पुलिस को आगे करता है,जब जब BJP डरती है पुलिस को आगे करती है, हार के डर से गुंडागर्दी नहीं चलेगी नहीं चलेगी." (Which translates in English as, "Whenever Modi is scared he puts police forward, whenever BJP feels scared they put police forward, we won't tolerate hooliganism caused due to their fear of losing"). Many people on social media are sharing the video with the context that the senior leaders of AAP party are protesting against the Modi government after Arvind Kejriwal is claimed to be under house arrest.



