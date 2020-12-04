Fact Check: Viral Image Of Farmer Injured During Protest Is Not Of Retd. Captain PPS Dhillon

Juxtaposed image of Sikh army personnel and the other of a Sikh farmer injured during the protest in Delhi is being shared on social media with the claim that both images are of the same man. One when he worked in the army and the other when he is working as a farmer. The image is being shared in context with the ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi against the three farm laws. Protesting farmers fear that the laws may deprive them of the Minimum Support Price (MSP).