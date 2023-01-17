All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Engineering Marvel! Unique Reverse Bridge In Netherlands Stuns Netizens: Watch
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Others/World, 17 Jan 2023 12:20 PM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Several structures around the world never cease to amaze us. The “reverse bridge” in the Netherlands has stunned many people, adding to such striking compositions. Vehicles are seen driving across the bridge and disappearing under a section of water near the bridge’s center before reappearing on the other side. It creates an illusion that the cars vanish underwater before coming out on the other side. The bridge is designed in such a way that the road actually goes below the water level briefly while not only remaining dry, but also allowing boats to pass through the strip of water that flows above it.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain