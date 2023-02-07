All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Employees Might Develop Type 2 Diabetes Due To Unusual Working Hours, Doctors Say
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 7 Feb 2023 11:15 AM GMT
Editor : Jayali Wavhal |
She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Individuals who work unusual hours often have less time to prepare healthy meals and may be more likely to turn to fast food or convenient foods, which are high in calories, sugar, and saturated fats.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal