The Logical Indian Crew
Education Beyond Confines! Delhi HC Directs Authorities To Facilitate Course Completion Of Jail Inmates
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Delhi, 18 Nov 2022 10:26 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Responding to a plea submitted by a murder convict, the Delhi High Court(HC) noted that the practical training sessions required for completion of bachelor's course programs could be devised even within the prison premises.
