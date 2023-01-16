All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

Eco-Tourism In Sarmoli: Himalayan Homestay Run By Women Guides Visitor Around Hills

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Uttarakhand,  16 Jan 2023 11:17 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

An avid mountaineer and a social activist, Virdi launched the Himalayan Ark Homestay programme in 2004 through Sarmoli Jayanti Van Panchayat. Solely run by the women of the region, the programme’s main objective was to let visitors see the region through the eyes of a local—from being treated to meals consisting of local delicacies. The women, who’ve spent all their lives in the village, have a vast knowledge about the flora and fauna of the region and would therefore don the role of guides to show visitors around. Recently, Nivedita Bhasin, on January 11, shared a Twitter video about her experience at Himalayanark. She also appreciated the gracious women of Sarmoli who guided her around the hills and dales.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Select A Tag 
Eco 
Tourism 
Sarmoli 
Himalayan 
Homestay 
Women 
Guides 
Visitor 
Hills 

Must Reads

Over 60 Indian Airports To Get Uniform Security Under Centre's UDAN Scheme
Pen Mightier Than Rifles! 6 Surrendered Maoists To Prepare For Class 10th Exams In Chhattisgarh
'Survival Of Richest': Over 40% Of India's Wealth Owned By 1% Of Population; Bottom 50% Accounted For 3%
Over 39,000 Pre-Primary Students In Ludhiana Government Schools To Get Uniforms
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X