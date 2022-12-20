All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Dutch Artist Paul Veroude Creates 3D Exploded View Of Over 3,000 Parts Of A Car, Netizens Impressed
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Others/World, 20 Dec 2022 4:46 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
In 2011, Dongfeng Nissan in China wanted something special to celebrate the growth of business and the opening of a new plant in Guangzhou. The result is “Journey in Motion,” a fantastic sculpture featuring a Chinese-market Nissan Teana that has been “exploded,” or taken apart piece by piece and suspended from above. The striking work, by Dutch artist Paul Veroude, lays bare the chassis' systems of a car along with pieces from the engine, gearbox, braking systems and driver controls. To hang everything from the support structure, he had to build special hooks to secure the wires to each of the nearly 3,500 pieces.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
Landmark Reform! EU Agrees To World's First & Largest Carbon Border Tax; Here's All You Need To Know