Dutch Artist Paul Veroude Creates 3D Exploded View Of Over 3,000 Parts Of A Car, Netizens Impressed

Others/World,  20 Dec 2022 4:46 AM GMT

In 2011, Dongfeng Nissan in China wanted something special to celebrate the growth of business and the opening of a new plant in Guangzhou. The result is “Journey in Motion,” a fantastic sculpture featuring a Chinese-market Nissan Teana that has been “exploded,” or taken apart piece by piece and suspended from above. The striking work, by Dutch artist Paul Veroude, lays bare the chassis' systems of a car along with pieces from the engine, gearbox, braking systems and driver controls. To hang everything from the support structure, he had to build special hooks to secure the wires to each of the nearly 3,500 pieces.

