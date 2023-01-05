All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Dog Patiently Attends Kirtan In Gurudwara On Guru Nanak Dev's 550th Birthday; Video Goes Viral
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 5 Jan 2023 1:16 PM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
The Sikh community worldwide celebrated the 550th birthday of Guru Nanak Dev on November 12, 2019. The video from the same day is now getting viral on the internet. In the video, a dog can be seen peacefully sitting inside a Gurudwara and listening to Kirtan. He was welcomed, wrapped in a shawl, offered langar, and allowed to be within the ambit of a gurdwara. Netizens have praised the devotees for treating animals with love and respect.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
Connecting Communities: This 90-Year-Old Journalist Hand-Delivers Newspapers In Remote Desert Of South Africa