Dignity In Death: Bhopal Crematorium To Develop Park With Uncollected Ashes Of COVID Victims

A park is being developed at a crematorium in Bhopal’s Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat using the ashes of those who died after contracting the coronavirus infection. These ashes account for 21 truckloads that the family members have not collected due to lockdown restrictions. Nearly 3,500-4,000 plants will be grown in the area.