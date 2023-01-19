All section
Delhi: People Living Near Tughlakabad Railway Station Protest Against Forced Eviction
Delhi, 19 Jan 2023 5:15 AM GMT
Almost a week after the Archaeological Survey of India issued eviction notices to the residents of Tughlaqabad, South Delhi, numerous videos of people protesting against the forced eviction are going viral on social media. All India Central Council of Trade Union (AICCTU) recently joined the protest and stated, "As per the 24 November order, the necessary survey – which will ascertain the legality of each household – is yet to be completed, and hence the notice is uncalled for." Besides, they also claimed that the demolition notice does not mention rehabilitation, which will make around 20,000 people homeless this cold winter.
