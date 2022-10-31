All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi Minister Gopal Rai Flags Off 150 Mobile Anti-Smog Guns To Curb Air Pollution
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Delhi, 31 Oct 2022 4:03 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Kickstarting a mega campaign of sprinkling water on roads to control dust pollution, environment minister Gopal Rai flagged off 150 mobile anti-smog guns from Delhi Secretariat on October 25. The Delhi government had in its 15-point winter action plan kept a provision of 521 water-sprinkling machines, 233 fixed anti-smog guns and 150 mobile anti-smog guns. Rai said that the city’s AQI was still ‘very poor’, which indicated that with the onset of winter, pollution levels are set to increase.
