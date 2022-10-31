All section
Delhi: IndiGo Plane's Engine Catches Fire Moments Before Take-Off, Probe Ordered

Delhi,  31 Oct 2022

An IndiGo aircraft was grounded at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after sparks were noticed on the runway as the plane's engine reportedly caught fire. Airport officials said the IndiGo flight was heading from Delhi to Bengaluru and was grounded before takeoff. Officials said the passengers were eventually shifted to another plane.

