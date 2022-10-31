All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi: IndiGo Plane's Engine Catches Fire Moments Before Take-Off, Probe Ordered
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Delhi, 31 Oct 2022 4:02 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
An IndiGo aircraft was grounded at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after sparks were noticed on the runway as the plane's engine reportedly caught fire. Airport officials said the IndiGo flight was heading from Delhi to Bengaluru and was grounded before takeoff. Officials said the passengers were eventually shifted to another plane.
