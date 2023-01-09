All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi: Homeless People At Night Shelter Survive Cold With Torn Mattresses & Blankets
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Delhi, 9 Jan 2023 12:05 PM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
A Twitter video shared by Bhavesh Hindustani on December 29, 2022, shows the poor condition of a night shelter near the Idgah telephone exchange. Poor and homeless individuals use smelly blankets and damaged beds to stay warm throughout the winter. There are no toilet facilities available for the needy in the night shelter.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
Flying Toward Inclusivity! This Global Airways Introduces Hijab & Jumpsuits For Their Cabin Crew, Know More
Rainbow Soars Higher! Despite Chilly Winter, Delhi Pride Walk Sees Hundreds Of Members & Allies Participate