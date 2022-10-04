All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi Government Launches 'Green War Room' To Combat Air Pollution
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Delhi, 4 Oct 2022 10:58 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on October 3 launched a “green war room” to monitor the air quality level 24X7 in the city and implement strategies based on the data to reduce smog in the coming days.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
Chandigarh Introduces First Of Its Kind Pink Material Recovery Facilities Run Entirely By Women Staff
This Viral Video Shows Muslim Man Singing Mahabharata Title Track After Ban Of PFI? No, Viral Video Is From 2021