The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi: Disability Rights Activist & Doctor Highlights Infrastructure In Public Places For Specially-Abled
Delhi, 16 Jan 2023 11:18 AM GMT
For years, disability rights activists have advocated for accessible infrastructure in public places. Even the establishments that make an effort to have disabled-friendly infrastructure fail because they do not maintain these additions or make them improperly. On January 4, disability rights activist Dr Satendra Singh shared a video highlighting the mentioned problems. In the video, Singh points to a ramp at the popular food joint Heera Sweets that was enclosed at the top. Captioning the Twitter video, Singh wrote, "People only have physical impairments, but it's the society that makes us "disabled" by its infrastructural barriers."
