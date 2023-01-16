All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi: Disability Rights Activist & Doctor Highlights Infrastructure In Public Places For Specially-Abled

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Delhi,  16 Jan 2023 11:18 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

For years, disability rights activists have advocated for accessible infrastructure in public places. Even the establishments that make an effort to have disabled-friendly infrastructure fail because they do not maintain these additions or make them improperly. On January 4, disability rights activist Dr Satendra Singh shared a video highlighting the mentioned problems. In the video, Singh points to a ramp at the popular food joint Heera Sweets that was enclosed at the top. Captioning the Twitter video, Singh wrote, "People only have physical impairments, but it's the society that makes us "disabled" by its infrastructural barriers."

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Select A Tag 
Delhi 
Disability 
Rights 
Activist 
Doctor 
Infrastructure 
Public 
Places 
Specially 
Abled 

Must Reads

Over 60 Indian Airports To Get Uniform Security Under Centre's UDAN Scheme
Pen Mightier Than Rifles! 6 Surrendered Maoists To Prepare For Class 10th Exams In Chhattisgarh
'Survival Of Richest': Over 40% Of India's Wealth Owned By 1% Of Population; Bottom 50% Accounted For 3%
Over 39,000 Pre-Primary Students In Ludhiana Government Schools To Get Uniforms
Similar Posts
Speech-Impaired Indigo Employee Works Efficiently At Indore Airport; Garners Praise
Videos

Speech-Impaired Indigo Employee Works Efficiently At Indore Airport; Garners Praise

The Logical Indian Crew
Eco-Tourism In Sarmoli: Himalayan Homestay Run By Women Guides Visitor Around Hills
Videos

Eco-Tourism In Sarmoli: Himalayan Homestay Run By Women Guides Visitor Around Hills

The Logical Indian Crew
Hair Scare: Fear Of Going Bald Leads To A Rise In Number Of Deaths After Hair Transplant In India
Videos

Hair Scare: Fear Of Going Bald Leads To A Rise In Number Of Deaths After Hair Transplant In India

The Logical Indian Crew
Bengaluru: Army Day Parade Moves Out Of Delhi For First Time Since 1949
Videos

Bengaluru: Army Day Parade Moves Out Of Delhi For First Time Since 1949

The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu: 70 Tribals From Mudumalai Turn Invasive Weed Into Elephant Replicas; Craft Earns Praise
Videos

Tamil Nadu: 70 Tribals From Mudumalai Turn Invasive Weed Into Elephant Replicas; Craft Earns Praise

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X