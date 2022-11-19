All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi Cab Driver Talks In Fluent Sanskrit With Passenger, Leaves Netizens Stunned
Delhi, 19 Nov 2022 3:47 AM GMT
An amusing video went viral on social media where a Delhi cab driver can be seen talking fluently in Sanskrit with the fellow passenger. The video has taken the internet by storm and has left netizens stunned. The video has been recorded near the India Gate, New Delhi. The video shows the passenger engaging in a Sanskrit chat with his cab driver. The Twitter video was shared by LAKSHMI NARAYANA B.S (BHUVANAKOTE) on November 10.
