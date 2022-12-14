All section
Delhi 2020 Riot: Man Shares Tale Of Mother-Daughter Duo Who Saved Him From Mob

Delhi,  14 Dec 2022 11:44 AM GMT

In the video shared by Journalist Ismat Ara, a man named Mushtaq Ahmad shares the story of a mother-daughter duo who hid him in their home after saving him from the Delhi 2020 riot mob. "He continues to pay them frequent visits. Last year, Ahmad attended Anita's (daughter) wedding as well," reads the caption. The video is winning hearts on the Internet. "End of the day, what matters is humanity," one user wrote. Delhi witnessed a deadly protest in response to the passage of the Citizenship Bill in December 2019, which paved the way for the grant of citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains, Buddhists and Christians who took refuge in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan in or before December 2014.

Delhiriots 
CAA 

