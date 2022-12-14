All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi 2020 Riot: Man Shares Tale Of Mother-Daughter Duo Who Saved Him From Mob
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Delhi, 14 Dec 2022 11:44 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
In the video shared by Journalist Ismat Ara, a man named Mushtaq Ahmad shares the story of a mother-daughter duo who hid him in their home after saving him from the Delhi 2020 riot mob. "He continues to pay them frequent visits. Last year, Ahmad attended Anita's (daughter) wedding as well," reads the caption. The video is winning hearts on the Internet. "End of the day, what matters is humanity," one user wrote. Delhi witnessed a deadly protest in response to the passage of the Citizenship Bill in December 2019, which paved the way for the grant of citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains, Buddhists and Christians who took refuge in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan in or before December 2014.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
National Energy Conservation Day 2022: President To Launch EV Yatra Portal, Mobile App To Promote E-Mobility
Bike-Borne Boys Throw Acid On 17-Year-Old School Girl In Delhi, Rises Questions On Over-Counter Sales
'Abysmally Low' Number Of Women In CAPFs: Parliamentary Panel Recommends Steps To Promote Participation