Dalit Man Tied To Barricade, Hand Chopped Off At Singhu Border

Vanshika Bhatt

Writer: Vanshika Bhatt  (Video Journalist) 

Delhi,  15 Oct 2021 3:26 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami 

Creatives : Vanshika Bhatt

A dalit man’s hand was chopped off, his leg left hanging from his body at the Singhu border early on October 15. Stomach-churning videos of the man are being widely circulated on social media as people express outrage at his brutal killing. Here’s what we know until now.

Editor : Madhusree Goswami
Creatives : Vanshika Bhatt
Singhu border 
Nihangs 
Dalit Man 

