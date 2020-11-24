Cyclone 'Nivar' Likely To Hit Tamil Nadu, Puducherry On Wednesday, Rescue Teams On Alert

The Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) has alerted the coastal lines of Tamil Nadu, Pudducherry as the Cyclone 'Nivar' is likely to hit by Wednesday, November 25, evening. The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) has also reviewed the state's preparedness as the storm is likely to hit the coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram.

"It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and into a severe cyclone storm during the subsequent 24 hours," the IMD said.

A high alert has been given in Nagapattinam and fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea till November 26.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswamy and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasami.

"Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas," he tweeted.