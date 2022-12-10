All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

Cyclone Mandous: Around 10 Houses Devastated By Sea Erosion In Puducherry

Priyanka Jaiswal

Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Video Journalist

A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.

See article by Priyanka Jaiswal

Puducherry,  10 Dec 2022 10:13 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Video Journalist

A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.

See article by Priyanka Jaiswal

Around ten houses on the coast at Pillaichavady village in Puducherry collapsed as high tides under the impact of cyclone Mandous eroded the beach on December 9. According to the New Indian Express, District Collector E Vallavan, who rushed to the spot and inspected the houses, informed that no one had been injured as the houses were not inhabited. However, they keep some of their fishing implements in place. However, on Saturday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted, "Cyclone MANDOUS rear sector has moved into the land and the landfall process has been completed. It is likely to move nearly west-northwestward and gradually weaken into a deep depression during the next 2 hours and into a depression by noon of December 10."

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
India Meteorological Department 
Cyclone 

Must Reads

Resolving Traffic Woes! Here's How Bangalore Police Are Finding Solutions To The City's Biggest Challenge
Know How 2 Transwomen's Legal Battle Led To Maharashtra Allowing Third Gender For Police Constable Posts
No, Nasa Did Not Admit That It Consults The Hindu Panchang For Predicting Solar Eclipses; Viral Claim Is Misleading
Old And Unrelated Images Viral With Claim Of Murder And Rape Of A Hindu Girl In Assam
Similar Posts
Kindness Knows Its Own Way!
Videos

Kindness Knows Its Own Way!

The Logical Indian Crew
Age Is Just A Number!!
Videos

Age Is Just A Number!!

The Logical Indian Crew
Punjab Woman Drives Auto To Support Her Daughters; Anand Mahindra Hails Her As Inspiration
Videos

Punjab Woman Drives Auto To Support Her Daughters; Anand Mahindra Hails Her As 'Inspiration'

The Logical Indian Crew
Odisha School Uses Classroom Door As Blackboard; Raised Concern About Lack Of Facilities In Educational Institutions
Videos

Odisha School Uses Classroom Door As Blackboard; Raised Concern About Lack Of Facilities In...

The Logical Indian Crew
Chennai Rains: Several People Including Children, Policemen Slip On The Wet Korattur Subway; Netizens Raise Concern
Videos

Chennai Rains: Several People Including Children, Policemen Slip On The Wet Korattur Subway;...

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X