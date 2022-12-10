All section
Cyclone Mandous: Around 10 Houses Devastated By Sea Erosion In Puducherry
Puducherry, 10 Dec 2022 10:13 AM GMT
Around ten houses on the coast at Pillaichavady village in Puducherry collapsed as high tides under the impact of cyclone Mandous eroded the beach on December 9. According to the New Indian Express, District Collector E Vallavan, who rushed to the spot and inspected the houses, informed that no one had been injured as the houses were not inhabited. However, they keep some of their fishing implements in place. However, on Saturday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted, "Cyclone MANDOUS rear sector has moved into the land and the landfall process has been completed. It is likely to move nearly west-northwestward and gradually weaken into a deep depression during the next 2 hours and into a depression by noon of December 10."
