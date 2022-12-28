All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
'Cycle Wali Chai': Indore Student Sells Tea At Night To Pay For His Coaching Classes, Inspires Netizens
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 28 Dec 2022 5:22 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Ajay’s cycle has a board in front that says “Cycle Wali Chai” in Hindi and a large flask in the back that stores the tea. Undoubtedly, he is an inspiration to people who believe they are far from attaining their goals owing to financial difficulties and his story motivates them to work harder and never give up.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal