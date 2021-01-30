Watch: Man Collapses At Delhi Metro Station, CISF Constable Quickly Administers CPR To Save His Life

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable's swift action saved a 45-year-old man's life at the Dabri Mor metro station in Delhi. The CCTV footage from the station entrance shows a man standing beside the constable shivering, and suddenly falling on his face. Constable Vikas quickly got up from his seat, turned the man and gave him the crucial CPR to save his life.

"The constable noticed that the passenger was unconscious and not breathing properly, and due to the sudden fall had sustained an injury to his face/mouth. Immediately, he started giving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the passenger," it said.

The man received injuries on his face and mouth due to the impact of the fall. After regaining consciousness, the man identified himself as Satyanarayan and said that he was a resident of Janakpuri.