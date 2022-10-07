All section
Cricket Commentary In Sanskrit Goes Viral, Wins Praise Of PM Modi
Karnataka, 7 Oct 2022 4:05 AM GMT
A video of a group of children is going viral on social media as a man is heard giving commentary in Sanskrit in the clip. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the video on Twitter and appreciated the man’s effort. A man named Lakshmi Narayana from Hubballi city in Karnataka shared the video on October 2. Prime Minister Modi retweeted the video on October 4 and wrote, “This is heartening to see…Congrats to those undertaking this effort.”
