Create Safe Space For All!

Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 22 Nov 2022 10:50 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Join the kind community @efgorg @wemakeitpossible2019 recently organised a defence & Street Animals Awareness drive at KGP School, Kalaburagi. “School children were given awareness about the importance of street animals, their responsibilities to safeguard street paws, feeding practices, rabies vaccination & adoption”, they captioned the video.This is such a great initiative and we are thankful to their whole team for doing their bit in creating a world a better place for animals.
