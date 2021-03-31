UP Cop To Sprinkle 'Gangajal', Apply 'Chandan' To Purify Visitors At Police Station

Uttar Pradesh Police is now offering "gangajal" and "chandan" paste to visitors at the police station to make Meerut safer. The new "safety protocols" were introduced by Nauchandi police station SHO Prem Chand Sharma who decided to sprinkle gangajal on visitors and apply chandan paste on their foreheads. The SHO claims he has been "purifying" visitors with the holy water and chanting a "sanitization mantra". Ahead of Holi, the cop also offered bottles of Gangajal as "gifts" to visitors.