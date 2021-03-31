Videos

UP Cop To Sprinkle 'Gangajal', Apply 'Chandan' To Purify Visitors At Police Station

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   31 March 2021 9:13 AM GMT
Writer : Tamanna Sahoo | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Tamanna Sahoo
The SHO claims he has been "purifying" visitors with the holy water and chanting a "sanitization mantra".

Uttar Pradesh Police is now offering "gangajal" and "chandan" paste to visitors at the police station to make Meerut safer. The new "safety protocols" were introduced by Nauchandi police station SHO Prem Chand Sharma who decided to sprinkle gangajal on visitors and apply chandan paste on their foreheads. The SHO claims he has been "purifying" visitors with the holy water and chanting a "sanitization mantra". Ahead of Holi, the cop also offered bottles of Gangajal as "gifts" to visitors.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian