COVID Protocols Issued For Travelers At Lucknow Airport; Passengers Undergo Screening, Submit RT-PCR Report
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Uttar Pradesh, 27 Dec 2022 12:53 PM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
An alert regarding the new variant of Corona has alerted the authorities of Lucknow to strengthen the preparedness measures by issuing Covid protocols at Chaudhary Charan Singh (CCS) Airport. Screening has been made more stringent at Lucknow airport as a medical team with thermal scanners is deployed on a round-the-clock basis. All passengers must undergo thermal screening and submit their RT-PCR reports before boarding the flight.
