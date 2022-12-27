All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

COVID Protocols Issued For Travelers At Lucknow Airport; Passengers Undergo Screening, Submit RT-PCR Report

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Uttar Pradesh,  27 Dec 2022 12:53 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

An alert regarding the new variant of Corona has alerted the authorities of Lucknow to strengthen the preparedness measures by issuing Covid protocols at Chaudhary Charan Singh (CCS) Airport. Screening has been made more stringent at Lucknow airport as a medical team with thermal scanners is deployed on a round-the-clock basis. All passengers must undergo thermal screening and submit their RT-PCR reports before boarding the flight.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Select A Tag 
COVID 
Protocols 
Travelers 
Lucknow 
Airport 
Passengers 
Screening 
Submit 
RTPCR 
Report 

Must Reads

Empathetic Gesture: Woman Gets Touched With Act Of Service By Flight Personnel, Netizens Laud
Digital Empowerment! This Non- Profit Organisation Envisions Improving Education Quality Of Govt & Rural Schools
Assam: New Study Reveals Alarming Declines In Guwahati's Forest Cover, Raises Climate-Related Concerns
Earning New Modes Of Livelihood: Around 300 Women Earn Through Kitchen Garden Plantation
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X