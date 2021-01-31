COVID-19 Vaccine: First Consignment Of Covishield Dispatched To Bhutan

The first consignment of Serum Institute of India's Covishield was dispatched to Bhutan from the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport in Mumbai. India sent 1.5 lakh doses of the vaccine to Bhutan which is one among the six countries that will receive the vaccine manufactured in India.

The consignment will reach Thimphu in Bhutan on January 20 making it the first country to receive India's gift of COVID vaccines. In line with India-Bhutan unique and special relations, India ensured a continuous supply of trade and essential items to Bhutan, despite COVID-19 restrictions.

The other countries in line to receive the gift are Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles under grant assistance. Shipments will be sent to Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius as well on receipt of necessary regulatory clearances.