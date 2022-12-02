All section
The Logical Indian Crew
'Contactless & Hassle Free': India To Begin Facial Recognition Entry At Indian Airports Under Digi-Yatra Project
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
India, 2 Dec 2022
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
The service will be rolled out in the first phase at Delhi, Bengaluru, and Varanasi airports on December 1. It will be deployed at Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Pune airports in the next stage by March 2023.
