The Logical Indian Crew
Construction Workers Turn Old Bajaj Scooter Into Electric Pulley, Netizens Impressed
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 8 Dec 2022 4:05 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
A video showing construction workers using an old Bajaj scooter as an electric pulley is gaining traction on social media. The video was shared on Twitter on December 3 by a user named Pankaj Parekh. In the short clip, a man is seen sitting on an old scooter without wheels. As he rotates the accelerator of the motionless scooter, a heavy white bag is seen being pulled up to the top of the third floor of an under-construction building. Internet users were simply impressed by this invention as they flooded the comment section with all kinds of praise.
