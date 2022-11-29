All section
Constitution Day: Officers, Employees Of UP Vidhansabha Pledge To Protect & Uphold Values Of Constitution
Writer: Tarin Hussain

Uttar Pradesh, 29 Nov 2022 4:29 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

On the occasion of Constitution Day, the officials and staff of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhansabha gathered at Rajarshi Purushottam Das Tandon Hall, Allahabad. They pledged to uphold the principles of the Indian Constitution after reading the Preamble.
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
