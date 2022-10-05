All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

Confidence Breeds Beauty!

Priyanka Jaiswal

Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Video Journalist

A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.

See article by Priyanka Jaiswal

Others/World,  5 Oct 2022 2:27 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Video Journalist

A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.

See article by Priyanka Jaiswal

Beauty can never be measured but can always be sensed through a smile. It always grows.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Kindness 
Love 

Must Reads

Long Work Hours & Its Consequences! Here's How Moonlighting Can Affect Mental Health
Chandigarh Introduces First Of Its Kind Pink Material Recovery Facilities Run Entirely By Women Staff
This Viral Video Shows Muslim Man Singing Mahabharata Title Track After Ban Of PFI? No, Viral Video Is From 2021
200 Rail Stations Across India To Get "World-Class" Facilities In Major Facelift: Minister Of Railways
Similar Posts
Mayor Of Canada Clarifies Vandalism On Bhagavad Gita Park, Hate Crimes On Indians Continue To Increase
Videos

Mayor Of Canada Clarifies Vandalism On Bhagavad Gita Park, Hate Crimes On Indians Continue To...

The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Students In UP Make Ravan Dahan Possible At A Buttons Click
Videos

Watch: Students In UP Make 'Ravan Dahan' Possible At A Button's Click

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi Government Launches Green War Room To Combat Air Pollution
Videos

Delhi Government Launches 'Green War Room' To Combat Air Pollution

The Logical Indian Crew
Indian Air Force Gets Its First Light Combat Helicopter - Prachanda
Videos

Indian Air Force Gets Its First Light Combat Helicopter - Prachanda

The Logical Indian Crew
Kolkata: Hindu, Muslim Men Dance To Celebrate Durga Puja At Mohammad Ali Park
Videos

Kolkata: Hindu, Muslim Men Dance To Celebrate Durga Puja At Mohammad Ali Park

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X